Reading between the lines, Sir Jeffrey seems to be someone who may be willing to compromise this position. Hopefully, there are those within the party that will keep those willing to compromise on the seven tests honest.

It would be a disaster if another unionist party, along with the UUP, recommended a return to Stormont without the seven tests being met. Any offer from this government must be checked with a fine-tooth comb so that unionists cannot be hoodwinked, like the prime minister and his colleagues have tried to do with the protocol and the Windsor Framework. No doubt, pressure will mount on the DUP. They will also know that an election is around the corner and that they are walking a thin line. Any backing down on the red lines could mean disaster at the ballot box for them.