Letters to editor

As a retired office worker, I have been concerned that a serious blunder, such as occurred last week with the PSNI FoI debacle, would sooner or later result from large scale remote working. In that regard, it would be interesting to know if any or all of the PSNI staff who were involved in the debacle are working remotely.

There is evidence, both anecdotal and other, that large scale remote working has had negative effects on productivity, both at micro and macro levels. Some office workers have the aptitude for remote working, as I can testify from my own experience, but not all, probably a minority.

It is difficult to ensure that remote working produces work to the required standard or indeed at all. The glue that holds a team together, an office together, is working together, being together at the same location. It is well past time now that people went back to their offices five days a week.