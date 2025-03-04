Letter: It's long past time that the UK put itself first, like what Trump is doing in the US

On February 25, the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, announced that the UK would raise its defence spending to 2.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027

After almost eight months of a rudderless Labour government after coming to power in the 2024 general election, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer for the first time has put our country first.

His decision to increase UK defence spending by 2027 to 2.6% of gross domestic product spending is very welcome news.

This is a much needed increase that will help secure the future of our country and is a recognition of the current instability we face across the world and especially in Europe from terrorism and by Russia in particular.

Letters to editor

The increase in defence spending will come from the international aid budget which I believe is no loss.

Why should we have been sending billions of pounds of taxpayer’s money to projects in foreign countries like India in the first place? A complete waste of limited UK resources of money.

It’s long past time the UK put the UK first, like what president Trump is now doing in the USA, and by boosting our defence spend this is a good place to start.