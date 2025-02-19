Letter: It's the height of hypocrisy to condemn some but not all bombs

A letter from Ian Johnston:
A public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bomb is currently taking place. The bombing killed 29 people, making it the deadliest incident of the Troubles in Northern IrelandA public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bomb is currently taking place. The bombing killed 29 people, making it the deadliest incident of the Troubles in Northern Ireland
By Letters
Published 19th Feb 2025, 00:00 BST

We have recently been hearing the harrowing, heartbreaking stories from the Omagh bomb.

Quite rightly people have been appalled. Yet some will condemn it whilst supporting/excusing 30 years of Provo bombs.

What is the difference between Provo bombs and the Omagh bomb?

It is the height of hypocrisy to condemn one and not the others.

Or indeed to vote for people who glorify terrorism.

Ian Johnston, Antrim

