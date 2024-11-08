Letter: Jamie Bryson deserves praise over legal challenge against council action

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
A court recently overturned a council motion to limit the flying of the Union Flag after an appeal by Jamie BrysonA court recently overturned a council motion to limit the flying of the Union Flag after an appeal by Jamie Bryson
By Letters
Published 8th Nov 2024, 00:00 BST

Jamie Bryson is to be congratulated on his successful legal challenge of the anti-British actions of Ards & North Down Borough Council.

Mr Bryson rightly raises questions as to what the council's unionist members were doing when Alliance and SDLP members besmirched the memory of our war dead by employing an obsolete document to minimise displays of the Union Flag on war memorials.

With pro-Union members on the council outnumbering others 23 to 17, there should never have been any chance of such a rebellious proposal achieving success.

It will be telling to watch the voting when the same scurrilous proposal makes it onto the council agenda again, as it inevitably will.

Cliff Cardwell, County Londonderry

