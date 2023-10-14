Letters to editor

What does Sir Jeffrey have in mind? That Israel should negotiate with Hamas while the latter continues their aggression towards innocent Israeli citizens? That Israel corrupts its democratic system of government to embed Hamas as a fifth column acting to destroy their state from within? That Israel releases convicted Hamas terrorists early from prison?

That Israel grants an amnesty to unpunished Hamas terrorists? That Israel appoints convicted Hamas terrorists to their policing board? That Israel denies justice to her citizens by abandoning investigations into Hamas murders? That Israel allows victims and survivors of Hamas terror to be mocked and re-traumatised by acts of public glorification by Hamas leaders?

Hamas is dedicated to the destruction of the state of Israel in the same way that Sinn Fein/IRA is dedicated to the destruction of Northern Ireland. They cannot be placated. There can be no compromise with death-cult fanatics. It is a binary choice faced by the assailed society: defeat them or surrender to them.

Israeli political leaders know that they they have been forced into a battle for their very right to exist. The leader of the DUP could learn a lot from Israel.