Letter: Jesus never protested the sojourner, the foreigner, the immigrant or the asylum seeker

Letters to editor

A letter from Steven Owens:

On September 18, so-called ‘Operation Shutdown’ protests against immigration took place in various parts of the country, mostly in and around Belfast.

Turnout was small, and in many places where demonstrations had been advertised, no protest occurred at all. This should tell participants something important, their message is not resonating, because most people neither believe in nor agree with what they stand for.

Sadly, we have seen a rise in such protests and incidents in recent months. Many are built on misinformation and conspiracy theories, such as ‘the influx of migration is all planned by the WEF (World Economic Forum)’.

Some protesters even claim to be defending our ‘Christian country’ and ourselves as ‘Christian people’. As a Christian myself, I find this deeply troubling. What is being displayed is not the faith of the Bible, but a distortion that drags the name of our Lord and Saviour through the mud.

The truth is simple. Jesus never protested the sojourner, the foreigner, the immigrant, or the asylum seeker. On the contrary, He loved them. To love someone does not mean affirming their beliefs or adopting their worldview. It means showing compassion, living side by side, and, for Christians, sharing the hope of the gospel. If that message is rejected, the seed is still planted and it is God who draws people to Himself, not us.

Christians are called to live in this world but not of it. When we become entangled in the politics of this earthly kingdom, we risk losing sight of the kingdom to come.

Our calling is not to spread fear or division but to point people to Jesus Christ the only hope for every nation, tribe, and tongue.