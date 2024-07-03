Letters to editor

A letter from Jeremy Burchill:

As the election campaign draws towards its close a number of conclusions are clear.

The NI Protocol remains the critical factor in determining the election outcome, even though some parties endeavour to ignore both it and their role in allowing the concept to gain traction at the outset.

The Windsor Framework has not removed the protocol – at best it has advanced some mitigations of its direct impact, whilst it has facilitated the delusion amongst many mainland resident electors that the problem has been resolved.

The DUP were “sold a pup” in the course of the discussions with the government. Whilst their heart is in the right place they have consistently failed to appreciate the technicalities and complexity of the trading arrangements being put before them by powerful forces afraid to stand up to the European Union.

The only party political leader who has demonstrated the intellectual rigour and grasp of detail necessary to expose the toxicity of the protocol has consistently been Jim Allister.

If unionism is to effectively take the fight to Westminster it is necessary for North Antrim to return Jim as its next MP on Thursday.

Voters must recognise that, at this juncture in Northern Ireland’s history, the importance of voting for the right man for the job in hand trumps routine party political allegiance. Such recognition is a measure of political maturity.

After the election the principal task remains for the different strands of unionism to work together to establish a strategy for combating the protocol around which all can coalesce.

Former politicians such as Baroness Hoey with her long experience at Westminster will no doubt have much to contribute to such a process.