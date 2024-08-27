Letter: Jon Boutcher has shown himself to not be a 'team player’ – thank goodness for that

Chief constable Jon Boutcher made a direct plea to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for extra funding. Mr Boutcher appears to have some idea as to what it will take to bring the PSNI in line with the Patten Review’s vision for effective policing, writes Gerry Cullen

I can well understand the discomfort and disappointment of the justice minister and the permanent secretary of her department when faced with the candour and forthrightness of a chief constable who has the temerity to stand up and tell the prime minister and the Northern Ireland public the true state of local policing.

To make matters worse for the justice department, Jon Boutcher appears to have some idea as to what it will take to bring the PSNI in line with the Patten Review’s vision for effective and acceptable policing in Northern Ireland.

Mr Boutcher’s principled approach is in stark contrast to the usual virtue signalling of the Department of Justice when it comes to the challenges of keeping the Northern Ireland public safe.

Letter to the editor

Having incurred the displeasure of the justice minister and her permanent secretary, Jon Boutcher has shown himself to not be ‘a team player’ – and the public should say “thank goodness for that”.