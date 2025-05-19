Letter: Just the usual unionist faux outrage but no action over Irish language signs at Grand Central Station

A letter from Harry Patterson:
Irish language signage is to be installed later this year at Belfast's Grand Central Station, Stormont's Sinn Fein infrastructure minister has saidplaceholder image
Irish language signage is to be installed later this year at Belfast's Grand Central Station, Stormont's Sinn Fein infrastructure minister has said
By Letters
Published 19th May 2025, 12:49 BST

Once again we have an example of the lack of unity among unionist MLAs.

Most Popular

Not one of any party could be bothered to sign Timothy Gaston’s petition in regard to the imposition of Irish signage at the new transport hub. So much for Gavin Robinson’s promise to "put down a marker”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, the lack of support for Mr Gaston’s petition has been leapt upon by republicans as an indication that unionists in Stormont don't regard this as much of an issue.

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

In this regard they are not far away from the mark, just the usual unionist faux outrage but no action.

The DUP and UUP would rather hand republicans another win than support the TUV. I firmly believe if a DUP or UUP MLA had raised the petition (unlikely, I know) then the petition would have had no shortage of signatories.

It appears that the dislike both parties have for the TUV outweighs all else. Dislike because the TUV tells the truth.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

Related topics:DUPUUP
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice