Letter: Just the usual unionist faux outrage but no action over Irish language signs at Grand Central Station
Once again we have an example of the lack of unity among unionist MLAs.
Not one of any party could be bothered to sign Timothy Gaston’s petition in regard to the imposition of Irish signage at the new transport hub. So much for Gavin Robinson’s promise to "put down a marker”.
Unsurprisingly, the lack of support for Mr Gaston’s petition has been leapt upon by republicans as an indication that unionists in Stormont don't regard this as much of an issue.
In this regard they are not far away from the mark, just the usual unionist faux outrage but no action.
The DUP and UUP would rather hand republicans another win than support the TUV. I firmly believe if a DUP or UUP MLA had raised the petition (unlikely, I know) then the petition would have had no shortage of signatories.
It appears that the dislike both parties have for the TUV outweighs all else. Dislike because the TUV tells the truth.
Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield