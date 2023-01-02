Letter: Keep Sinn Fein out in the Republic - they are not remotely fit to exercise executive power

Letters to editor

Imagine Sinn Fein on the real ‘boxing day’. Election day.

Imagine them in government here in the Republic. Controlling and organising the collection and counting of votes on an election day. Tally men and beardy men at the count centres all around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At no point in the last 50 years has any sentient sensible journalist on any part of this Island considered Sinn Fein to be a political organisation sufficiently trustworthy and non-partisan to preside over free, fair and honestly accurate election results.

Christmas is over. Thanks be to God. One day is enough. Unless you're seven years old. Back to work. Keep the Shinners out.

They are not remotely fit to exercise executive power or authority in my opinion.

Michael Deasy, Bandon, Co Cork

Advertisement Hide Ad