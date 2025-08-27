Letter: Keep up the great work on the music columns, Billy Kennedy

Billy Kennedy’s latest column featured songwriter Stephen Collins Foster. Foster’s classic compositions remain highly popular in the US today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To Billy Kennedy – thank you for your News Letter columns, which I always find very interesting. My cousin and namesake, Leslie Holmes, of Dungannon, sends them to me by email each week.

The latest one featuring celebrated 19th century American Ulster-Scots songwriter Stephen Collins Foster (US musical genius Foster had Ulster-Scots roots, August 22), who wrote 200 songs, including the classic 'Beautiful Dreamer' was especially so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Collins Foster was an Ulster-Scot - his Presbyterian great grandfather emigrated from Londonderry to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1767.

Letter to the editor

The Fosters were a prosperous Ulster family with family roots in Moville, Co Donegal and Londonderry city.

You note in your column, of course, of Foster's years in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania. During that time, it is recalled he attended First Presbyterian church, where a plaque remembers his music and life.

You also worshipped in our Pittsburgh church during those years when you were in America researching for your Scots-Irish books (Scots-Irish in Pennylvania/Kentucky) and when l had the privilege of being senior pastor there. My wife Barbara and I still remember your 1998 visit with fondness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just a note to say how much I appreciate your work. I am now approaching 80 and we are living in Augusta, Georgia.

Our American-born daughter Erin and her family live not far away, by American standards, close to Atlanta. Our Belfast-born son Gary, along with his wife, Catherine, live in Washington state where he serves in the US Navy dental corps and where he is to be promoted to captain.

God willing, Barbara and I plan to fly up there in a few weeks to attend his promotion ceremony.

I trust this finds you well. God willing, we will be back in Northern Ireland later in the year and are planning another of our Reformation Heritage tours for September 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time we were in Belfast, we were pleased to take our group of 50 people to their Belfast concert. As I recall, you were there too.

The Lord bless you. Keep up those great News Letter columns.