Letter: Keir Starmer did not mention quitting the European Convention on Human Rights, which is the real block to Brexit

Letters to editor

We have now drifted out of the summer 'Silly Season' to an autumnal farcical one. Sir Keir Starmer has said he will seek a "much better" Brexit deal with the EU if Labour wins the general election next year.

The opposition leader stated that the current deal, which is due for review in 2025 is "too thin". He said this to a conference of centre-left leaders in Montreal, Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examining the intricacies of the deal, this smacks of rather thick coming from him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet he ruled out rejoining the customs union and the single market of the EU, which doesn't correlate with his comprehensive historical visions.

Do we believe him? Don't hold your breath! Look at his record of u-turns, so don't expect a cessation of policy fluctuations, with his propensity for Euro fanaticism and its core fundamentals.

His open door policy in an accord with the European Union on illegal immigrants is testament to him being obsequious to Brussels, and his projections really are BRINO (Brexit In Name Only), to be revealed with future Freudian slips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer in his speech made no mention of the UK extricating itself from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), a big obstacle to a proper Brexit, so his words "too thin" do wear thin in another context.

A soundbite for his party at the next general election could read, 'Vote In Labour! Vote Islington Remainers', (VILVIR)!