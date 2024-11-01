Letter: Keir Starmer must not hand over sovereignty of Chagos Islands like it's a personal gift

By Letters
Published 1st Nov 2024, 11:55 BST
Letters to editor
Letters to editor
A letter from Gerald Morgan:

We are now paying the price for the abject stupidity, self-interest and, yes, corruption of the British political class.

Keir Starmer must be prevented from just handing over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands as if it were just another personal gift.

It not only threatens the security and well-being of the Chagos Islands but entirely ignores the rights of British Chagossians, presumably still living in and around Crawley.

It threatens our global security.

It endangers once again the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

Starmer must be prevented from carrying out this treacherous and undemocratic act.

It is not only the sovereignty of England that is now under threat.

I’m afraid this is no joke. If it goes ahead it is the end of the UK as a world power of any consequence.

The Chagos Islands belong to the Chagossians not to Mauritius and since 1814 to the British and not the Chinese.

Starmer and David Lammy have already made the UK a laughing stock on the world stage.

It will be eaten alive by Argentina in respect of the Falklands and by Spain over Gibraltar.

Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4

