Letter: King Charles has betrayed the gospel he swore to uphold when he prayed publicly with the pope in Rome
A letter from Rev Ivan Foster:
Your headline in Saturday’s edition (King and Pope make history with joint prayer in Vatican, October 25) does not come near to telling the whole truth!
King Charles overturned his Coronation oath.
He betrayed the gospel which he likewise swore to uphold. He is blindly leading the nation back to the bondage of popery.
I suppose that nothing else may be expected from one who publicly violated his marriage oath!
Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery