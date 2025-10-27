King Charles III and Queen Camilla with Pope Leo XIV in the San Damaso Courtyard, in St Peter's Square, after attending the ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, during the state visit to the Holy See. King Charles prayed alongside Pope Leo during his visit to the Vatican

It is with great sadness that we as an Independent Orange Institution address the visit to the Vatican City of King Charles lll and his meeting with pope of Rome.

The See of Rome, traditionally, has made no apology for claiming supremacy and authority over all other religions and faiths. Furthermore, her obnoxious claim that there can be no salvation outside of the Church of Rome has no biblical foundation.

The pope falsely claims to be the Vicar of Christ on Earth and the Church over which he presides clearly preaches a false Gospel which is not in keeping with the Inerrant Word of God.

Letter to the editor

When examined in the light of Scripture, the erroneous and dangerous doctrines and practices of the Church of Rome are found to be unscriptural and completely without biblical warrant.

The Protestant Reformation in the 16th century brought light and liberty to Europe, which until this point was governed under the darkness, superstition and bondage of Roman Catholicism.

As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, King Charles is well aware that the 39 articles of faith, which form part of the bedrock of beliefs within the established Church over which he presides, clearly state that Romish doctrine of Purgatory is repugnant to the Word of God along with the worshipping of images and relics.

Furthermore, the same articles of Faith over which the King governs reaffirm that the Church of Rome hath erred on matters of Faith and that the false doctrine of Transubstantiation cannot be proved in scripture for the Mass is a blasphemous fable and a dangerous deceit which have given occasion to superstition.

We are reminded of the King’s Coronation Oath given to the nation when he said “I, Charles, do solemnly and sincerely declare in the presence of God, that I am a faithful Protestant, and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the Throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers”.

Given the blasphemous claims of the Church of Rome, a faithful Protestant and in particular the Defender of the Protestant Faith, should have no form of worship with one who claims to be the Holy Father, a title attributed only to God alone. As an Institution we believe that King Charles has been ill advised regarding this meeting with the pope of Rome and in the strongest possible terms we raise our opposition.

As we approach Reformation Day, we are reminded of those who suffered and horrendously died, under watchful eye and approval of Rome for simply holding to the truth of the Gospel. We salute the brave memory of those who suffered and died in defence of the faith of whom, (the Bible says,) this world was not worthy.

Our prayer would be that the Lord would graciously deliver the members of the Church of Rome from error and false doctrine and lead them to the Truth of God’s Holy Word which is able to make them wise unto Salvation through Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

We echo the words of the late Bishop Joseph Hall who said that there can be No Peace with Rome, until Rome makes Peace with God.