A specially created seat, displaying King Charles III's Coat of Arms, was given as a gift in honour of him becoming Royal Confrater of the Abbey, which will remain at the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St Paul's Outside the Walls in Rome, Italy

King Charles’s decision to pray publicly with the Pope may be hailed by some as a gesture of unity, but to many Bible-believing Protestants it represents a serious departure from the principles of the Reformation.

The Reformation was not a mere political rift with Rome but a recovery of the gospel itself, the authority of Scripture over human tradition and salvation by grace through faith in Christ alone. These convictions shaped the Church of England and gave meaning to the monarch’s title Defender of the Faith.

It has also been reported that a seat bearing the King’s coat of arms will be placed permanently in a Roman basilica for him and future British monarchs. This reeks of a deliberate enticement by Rome, a symbolic gesture aimed at undoing what the Reformation achieved and drawing the Church of England back under papal influence.

Letters to editor

For the Supreme Governor of a Reformed church to accept such gestures and to pray with the pope sends a troubling message about the spiritual direction of both the monarchy and the established church in England.

Unity built on ceremony rather than truth is not unity at all. The Reformers paid with their lives for the gospel; we dishonour them when we forget why they stood.