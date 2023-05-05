News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Kingship or monarchy increasingly looks like a human invention - the Lord Jesus Christ is the only 'Head of the Church'

A letter from Dr James Hardy:

By Letters
Published 6th May 2023, 00:49 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
My late grandmother was an ardent monarchist and took me to church as a small child. It was deemed essential to ‘stand for the Queen’ if Book of Common Prayer rites were supplemented by the national anthem. In student years I jettisoned faith, but retained affection for 'The House of Windsor'.

I examined belief in the Apostle's Creed and began reading the Bible in 2000-2001. Chapter 53 and 55 of Isaiah challenged my unbelief, radically redirecting my life's course. I was ordained as an evangelist by the Anglican Church in 2017. A report has just found glaring difficulties with safeguarding at Lambeth Palace. This will not strengthen the Archbishop of Canterbury's credibility. In addition, King Charles has confessed to adultery, so I feel uneasy at him being made 'Head of the Church of England'.

Each year I read the Book of Acts as Pentecost approaches. This year Acts 13:21 catches my eye. Kingship or monarchy increasingly looks like a human invention. The 'Lord Jesus Christ' is the only 'Head of the Church'.

Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5

