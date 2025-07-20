Letter: Land of the free - until you express an opinion

The Last Night of the Proms begins with the singing of Land of Hope and Glory, Mother of the Free

The Last Night of the Proms begins with the singing of Land of Hope and Glory, Mother of the Free, but sadly it doesn't fit into modern Britain anymore.

From soldiers who fought for our freedoms during the 1st and 2nd World Wars to a climate where potential army recruits who will not join up, fearful of being charged with murder for firing at the enemy.

Britain's cancel culture is a purposely designed social credit system.

Letters to editor

Say the wrong thing and you're done for! One 'offensive tweet' and off you go to the police station. Say a silent prayer near an abortion clinic and you're nicked. Point out that men don't have wombs, or that climate change hysteria is exaggerated and you will be sacked and shunned.

Post a meme which contradicts a government orthodoxy, or express concerns about illegal immigration...congratulations, you're now persona non grata and at risk of being given a term of imprisonment at His Majesty's Pleasure.

Land of Hope and Glory, Mother of the Free, until you express an opinion!