Letter: Large groups of young men from abroad are being placed within vulnerable communities with no work, no jobs, and time on their hands

Letters to editor

A letter from Louis Shawcross:

George Orwell asked of the ugliness of the industrial North: "First, is it inevitable? Secondly, does it matter?"

We may also ask the same questions of mass, illegal immigration which is changing what we know as much as what Northern people knew before the onset of industrialisation. It is inevitable. It is planned. The grants given to landlords and employers attest to this.

People fleeing persecution in Africa have to pass through many accommodating countries long before they reach the shores of Ireland.

It does matter. It matters to the communities the migrants are transplanted into. It matters with regard to assaults amid grooming gang cultures. Lives ruined. Communities disrupted.

When large groups of young men from abroad are being placed within vulnerable communities, what would we expect to happen?

No work, no jobs, with time on their hands. Multiculturalism to work needs to happen organically. Bussing groups of mostly young men into vulnerable communities late at night and without consulting the communities they're being placed into, is a recipe for disaster and we're now seeing the disastrous results of these policies.

And unfortunately the people behind these policies have no love of multiculturalism and no love of anything, in my opinion, accept the breakdown of society, the bastardisation of western societies, the aggrandisement of themselves and the pursuit of secret agendas.