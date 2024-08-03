Letter: 'Last Supper' segment of Olympics ceremony is a blatant and liberal affront to traditional Christian values

A segment from the Olympics Opening Ceremony parodied the Biblical scene of the Last Supper – with drag queens, a transgender model and a singer made up as the Greek god of wine evoking Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting

Though a small Christian denomination in our own right across the island of Ireland, we join with numerous other Christians, as individuals, churches and denominations, to express our deep dismay and appropriate outrage at the Festivity Tableau in the Olympic Opening Ceremony Paris 2024.

Good reason for our sentiments may be simply and readily listed:

This is a blatant humanist and liberal affront to traditional Christian values;

Its inclusion in an Olympic Opening Ceremony is a gratuitous mockery of those same values – entirely out of place for this event;

Similarities to the Last Supper painting are too great to be dismissed and claims of non-intent to offend are false and feeble – so too the apology and excuse offered in the face of the obvious offence from those of faith;

No other major faith would tolerate this – Christians are not surprised as Christ himself warned of such, but we have duty and right to respond;

Christians call out and challenge once again a culture bias that repeatedly and purposely foists this vulgar, liberal activism upon the public;

The difference between liberty and licence needs re-stating;

Christian standards of moral decency need re-stating;

Likewise, we re-state that God is not to be mocked and actually laughs at such antics (Psalm 2) – Righteous anger co-exists with the Gospel of love and grace.

Let us all enjoy the true essence of the sporting spectacle - without the activist add-ons of which this particular one is to be denounced – and may Christian witness being undertaken around the games find a responsive hearing by God’s grace.