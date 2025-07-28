Letter: Law Society should mull over position on transgender ideology

​The Law Society of NI took part in this year’s Belfast Pride parade

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I write as someone who supports the Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Alliance UK, as a person who is opposed to transgender ideology and as someone fully supportive of the recent Supreme Court’s ruling on the biological reality of female and male sexual identity.

I fully accept others who hold a different position, including the politicised Northern Ireland Law Society’s advocacy for transgender rights and the society’s rejection of the recent Supreme Court ruling as is evidenced by the Law Society’s endorsement of Belfast Pride, an organisation that also fully rejects the Supreme Court ruling on the REALITY of biological sexual identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would ask the law society if all practising members of the society are expected to support and endorse the society’s position on transgenderism and the Law Society rejection of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Letter to the editor

This is important as it is expected that as in Scotland and England, there will be court cases and tribunal cases to follow in Northern Ireland where clients may well seek to protect their human rights as biological females and males.

Does the Law Society believe that the society’s members are best placed to represent and advocate such clients?

Should the Law Society further politicise the society and its members on matters of social and human rights, perhaps consideration should be given to court or tribunal appointed attorneys representing clients’ best interests.