Letter: Leaders applauded for initiating Stormont brake - a measure that goes far beyond gesture politics

In all aspects, the challenge is a definitive drawing of the line around the future of devolution in Northern Ireland

In the history of unionism at a time of volatile unrest, the Belfast Agreement stamped approval for the Union.

In 2025, recognising its ascendency may yet save Northern Ireland from the consequences of an unravelling inertia. It will take cool heads, sound judgement and positive leadership.

How we ever ended up fighting the government over the Windsor Framework is beyond unionist comprehension. To that end the three unionist leaders are to be applauded for initiating the application of the Stormont brake.

Letter to the editor

Should the government handle the challenge recklessly the repercussions within both unionism and nationalism are likely to be the most peace threatening for decades.

Unionists are in no doubt that when push comes to shove their challenge will be met with the full force of vigour by a government obsessed to reverse the EU withdrawal agreement.

With a new EU unit of 100 civil servants installed to re-set relations with Brussels and with the 'framework' central to Keir Starmer's strategy for re-entry into the single market and customs union, the prime minister will be eager to swiftly squash the unionist 'brake' initiative.

But key for unionism and what should unite all is magnifying the fact that the issue goes beyond challenging the subtle nuances of gross EU interference in Northern Ireland.

It is about upholding the values, principles and objectives that unionists respect. In all aspects, the challenge is a definitive drawing of the line around the future of devolution.

Unionists either participate in devolution under the aegis of the Belfast Agreement, which is undeniably wholly divorced from the writ of the framework, or they refuse to be sidelined from the UK and do not operate the primacy of EU rules.

Applying the 'brake' goes far beyond gesture politics. The challenge launched is as much a test of the unionist leader's tenacity and fortitude as it is an examination of Keir Starmer’s alleged pro-Union credentials.