Letter: Leaders in Middle East must pursue peace - not war - using mediation and diplomacy

The Nova Music Festival which was attacked by Hamas on October 7 2023​​​​​​​. The conflict in the Middle East has raged for over a year now, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people

This month marks one year from the terrorist atrocity of October 7, 2023 carried out by Hamas in southern Israel.

We pause to remember those who lost loved ones and those who still wait for news of family and friends who were kidnapped. It is a sad indictment of the human condition that violence begets violence no matter how it might feel justified.

Over the course of the last year, the military response of Israel in Gaza and in recent weeks in Lebanon has led to untold suffering for hundreds of thousands in the region. The loss of life and destruction in Gaza is particularly appalling. Up to 75% of apartment blocks, schools, churches, mosques and universities have been destroyed, leading to unbearable suffering and unliveable conditions for the people of Gaza. Over 16,000 children have been killed and many more have been pulled from the rubble. There are no longer any safe spaces in Gaza.

Letter to the editor

Palestinian Christian leaders have challenged the international community with the question: “How many more innocent civilians have to be killed before the world says enough is enough?” They face a worsening humanitarian situation which runs the risk of being forgotten because of the escalation of the war into Lebanon and Iran.

We call on leaders to pursue peace, not war. To use mediation and diplomacy to bring about an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza by Israel and Hamas.

We call on Israel to fully open the border crossings into Gaza to allow an unimpeded flow of humanitarian food, medical and water supplies for all civilians. International arrangements now need to be put in place for a UN peacekeeping force to manage these border crossings. Following the ceasefire, diplomacy must continue unabated to find a solution that provides security for both Palestine and Israel.