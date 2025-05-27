Letter: Leaders of the main Protestant churches have cast aside biblical truths

Pope Leo XIV holds Mass during the formal inauguration of his pontificate in St Peter's Square. The claim that Robert Prevost is the 267th pope begs the question as to whom the first pope was

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events encapsulated within a tighter timeframe than the 40 days from the Resurrection to the Ascension of Christ have allowed the media to focus on the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church.

The extent to which the doctrinal differences within the major Protestant churches and true Biblical Protestantism has declined since the late 1960s since Archbishop Ramsey's visit to Rome to meet and to pray with Pope Paul VI is vividly displayed by the reported comments emanating from the leadership of these churches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is reported as wishing that the pope's election 'will be an encouragement to Archbishop Eammon Martin'.

Letter to the editor

A statement from the Methodist Church reported a 'welcome and prayers for God's blessing, wisdom and guidance' on the new pontiff.

The Church of Ireland Primate, Archbishop John McDowell, went further down the path of ecumenism and unity by speaking of 'our common Lord and Saviour'!

Our judgement ought to be governed by the Word of God which declares in Isaiah 8 v 20: 'To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no truth in them'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that Archbishop McDowell considers it 'an honour to be included in the delegation of primates from the Anglican Communion invited to attend the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV’ indicates the departure of Anglicans from the doctrines of the Reformed Faith in the pursuit of an unholy alliance.

The claim that Robert Prevost is the 267th Pope begs the question as to whom the first pope was. It certainly was not the Apostle Peter.

His preaching declared personal assurance of Jesus Christ as the only way of salvation. Peter wrote that he had not followed 'cunningly devised fables...but a more sure word of prophecy'.

He affirmed the writings of St Paul who declared that 'the just shall live by faith' and that there is only 'one God and one Mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scripture gives no indication of Peter ever having been in Rome. Surely he would have been debarred from the priesthood as he was married!

The sight of a gloriously bedecked pontiff clasping a staff surmounted with a helpless individual hanging from a cross is a far cry from the Eternal One who shed His precious blood, conquering sin, death and hell by rising from the dead, that repentant sinners might be forgiven and enter into Paradise at death.

The ballast of these foundational truths of the Bible have been recklessly cast overboard by the leaders of the main Protestant churches.

Such vessels will perish in the storms of life.

The only true King and Head of the Church, the Lord Jesus Christ, still invites sinners to come to Him for rest.