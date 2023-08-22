Letter: Legacy focus on Ireland is overdue not just on Omagh but many other murders planned in their jurisdiction

Letters to editor

Now, at last, the spotlight, and some pressure, is being put on the Irish government, to come clean on the Omagh bombing, by victims of the atrocity. They seem reluctant to cooperate and have their own inquiry. This is well overdue, not only on Omagh but many other murders planned and even carried out in their jurisdiction.

The Republic hypocritically want the focus on our security forces who saved many innocent lives, to take the focus off themselves and the IRA and their failure to take proper action against PIRA – many believing they colluded with the IRA. The country that say they are neutral in war certainly did not do their utmost to stop the terrorist war, at times, launched from their territory. They also allowed IRA terrorists to take refuge in their country refusing to have them extradited.

It will not be lost on victims of the IRA and the people of Northern Ireland, the Republic's failure to apologise and their failure to take responsibility for their inaction. The Republic like to come across as honest brokers but they have a long way to go to be given that title.