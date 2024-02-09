Letter: Legacy left behind by John Bruton, who embodied many strands of Irishness

Letters to editor

John Bruton embodied the many different strands of Irishness, from the Norman invasion to the unity of the two islands to the constitutionalism of Grattan, Parnell and Redmond.

He understood the message the Scottish unionists gave the Home Rule bill and the 1916 rebellion leaders.

It was the brilliant Jesuit historian Francis Shaw whom we need to thank for telling us to recognise the fascism of the 1916 leaders.

John went in his footsteps.

To add, John was a friend and supporter of the Reform Group and spoke at one of their conferences at length about the constitutional approach of John Redmond's party.