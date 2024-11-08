Letter: Legal and economic alternative to the Windsor Framework is possible
Anybody who wants a long term alternative to the Windsor Framework should Google for ‘parallel marketability’, the legal fix that permits an open border between Liechtenstein and Switzerland despite differing product standards.
The search even throws up a relevant EU press release from 30 years ago, so this is hardly be a new solution.
However, while this would be a pragmatic legal and economic solution it does not solve the core political problem that the Irish government does not want any alternative to the present arrangements, which it sees as helping to drive forward a process of unification of the island of Ireland, and the Irish government would have a veto over any change.
Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead