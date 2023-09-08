I share TUV leader Jim Allister 's concern about the romanticisation of the IRA but if he wants his comments to be taken seriously, he shouldn't take Leo Varadkar's comments out of context.

Varadkar did not defend the song [Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones, featuring the line “Ooh, ahh, up the Ra”]; he was saying that it was an easy song to sing but that people in the majority will have to be more sensitive to the feelings of the minority, ie, avoid such songs.