Letter: Let us hope that bad behaviour in hospital settings becomes a thing of the past
The alleged workman's hut-type behaviour in Northern Ireland’s cardiac theatres makes for most unfortunate reading.
Fast going are the days when abusive behaviour towards nurses and, I dare say, fellow doctors, is being tolerated and, perhaps, better still, promptly publicised in the media.
As I am 74 years old, the frequency of hospital visits are - naturally - increasing.
In cases where, for example, the two surgeons, doctor and all the rest of the team and nurses saved my life - I repeat: saved my life - I found the entire team (all females, I might add) to be extremely proficient and courteous, in contrast to the testosterone bouncing off the cardiac theatre floors.
In a similar way, when I encounter distasteful reception from other clinicians, I simply give them the ‘silent treatment’ because - and make no mistake about it - were I to present to a medic in clerical garb, (s)he would be overflowing with fawning subservience.
One example concerned a hospital sternum surgical event and the corner boy remark I received from the specialist was met with instant silence.
Let us hope that bad behaviour becomes a thing of the past.
Jarlath Vaughan, Downpatrick