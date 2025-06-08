Letter: Let us hope that bad behaviour in hospital settings becomes a thing of the past

Fast going are the days when abusive behaviour towards nurses and, I dare say, fellow doctors, is being tolerated

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged workman's hut-type behaviour in Northern Ireland’s cardiac theatres makes for most unfortunate reading.

Fast going are the days when abusive behaviour towards nurses and, I dare say, fellow doctors, is being tolerated and, perhaps, better still, promptly publicised in the media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I am 74 years old, the frequency of hospital visits are - naturally - increasing.

Letters to editor

In cases where, for example, the two surgeons, doctor and all the rest of the team and nurses saved my life - I repeat: saved my life - I found the entire team (all females, I might add) to be extremely proficient and courteous, in contrast to the testosterone bouncing off the cardiac theatre floors.

In a similar way, when I encounter distasteful reception from other clinicians, I simply give them the ‘silent treatment’ because - and make no mistake about it - were I to present to a medic in clerical garb, (s)he would be overflowing with fawning subservience.

One example concerned a hospital sternum surgical event and the corner boy remark I received from the specialist was met with instant silence.

Let us hope that bad behaviour becomes a thing of the past.