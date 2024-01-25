Letter: Let's appreciate the profound impact of the Ulster-Scots identity

The works of poet Robert Burns are universally celebrated

As celebrations take place this week to celebrate the life and legacy of poet Robert Burns, I wish to raise the importance of the Ulster-Scots identity and traditions within the UK and across the world.

As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of identity and culture, it is crucial to celebrate the rich tapestry that makes up the United Kingdom. One such thread woven into the fabric of our nation is the vibrant Ulster-Scots identity, a community that has left an indelible mark not only on Northern Ireland but across the globe.

The Ulster-Scots have played a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape, both regionally and globally. Figures of Ulster-Scots heritage have risen to senior political positions across the United States, New Zealand, Canada and beyond. From the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with notable figures like James Wilson and John Witherspoon, to the corridors of power in various nations, the political influence of the Ulster-Scots is deeply embedded in history. Their commitment to principles of democracy, individual rights, and civic engagement has resonated far beyond the shores of Northern Ireland.

Letter to the editor

The industrious spirit of the Ulster-Scots has propelled them to the forefront of innovation. Whether in shipbuilding, linen production, or engineering, the community has consistently contributed to the economic vitality of the United Kingdom. Ulster-Scots entrepreneurs and inventors have left an indelible mark on industry, driving progress and prosperity throughout our history.

Ulster-Scots have excelled in the realm of science, producing pioneers who have significantly advanced human knowledge. From the ground-breaking work of physicist Lord Kelvin to the medical contributions of Sir James Young Simpson, the scientific legacy of the Ulster-Scots extends far beyond regional borders. Their intellectual curiosity and commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge have inspired generations of scientists worldwide.

"In the world of arts and culture, the Ulster-Scots identity has found expression through literature, music, and visual arts. Renowned poets like Robert Burns, with his universally celebrated works, are definitive of the best of Ulster-Scots, while the distinctive styles of many modern-day American country, bluegrass and folk music performers can be traced directly back to the 18th century Ulster-Scots settlers. The Ulster-Scots' artistic endeavours serve as a testament to the enduring power of creativity in fostering understanding and unity.

Beyond the borders of the United Kingdom, the Ulster-Scots have made significant contributions on the global stage. As a diaspora community, their influence is felt across the world. Senior politicians of Ulster-Scots heritage have emerged as leaders in various nations, embodying the values of hard work, resilience, and community that characterise the Ulster-Scots. Their impact reaches far and wide, fostering connections and collaborations that span continents.

The Ulster-Scots identity is a vibrant and integral part of the broader pro-union identities across the United Kingdom. From politics to industry, science to the arts, the contributions of the Ulster-Scots community have left an enduring legacy that continues to shape the world positively. As we celebrate our diverse heritage, let us acknowledge and appreciate the profound impact of the Ulster-Scots identity, recognising it as a source of strength and inspiration for generations to come, with leaders of Ulster-Scots descent continuing to shape the global political landscape.