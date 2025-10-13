Letter: Let's be honest, roads aren't responsible for claiming lives – speed and careless motoring by drivers are fully to blame

The unfortunate motorists who have lost their lives - their deaths cannot be blamed on the roads or bad bends

Any right-thinking person knows full well that no tarmac road is a killer or has claimed so many lives.

Thousands of cars, lorries, buses, taxis etc have negotiated the roads with no incident or accident.

But the unfortunate ones who have lost their lives - their deaths cannot be blamed on the roads or bad bends.

Letters to editor

Speed and careless motoring are fully to blame.

Many drivers are so careful on the roads, and if the ones who lost their lives had been equally careful, they would be alive for sure.

To spend millions on something that's not to blame for road deaths is thoughtless.

Roads do not claim lives - it's human beings that took the lives of human beings unfortunate to be involved in whatever vehicle that caused the fatal accidents.

A big slowdown is required on all roads with bad bends, etc

Untimely deaths can be avoided in adjusting to conditions. But as far as 'killer roads' is concerned - not guilty! Wishing all safe motoring to stay alive.