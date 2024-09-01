Letter: Let’s have a conversation about education, poverty and immigration - and let all voices be heard

Immigration has brought the more pressing and complex issues to light - the riots and protests demonstrate unrest, fear, and anger, writes Dr Louise Taylor

The riots in Belfast and beyond dominated the press last month.

Some of us weren’t significantly impacted and were trying to deal with other pressing issues – like trying to raise awareness of the public health horror of living near Europe's largest open-air toilet and ecological gem, Lough Neagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching the coverage of the riots in the papers and on social media was both concerning and alarming.

Letter to the editor

If Lough Neagh wasn’t the largest open sewer in Ireland and the UK, I may well have be on the streets of Belfast. I would be in support of immigration and stand firmly against all forms of racism and discrimination.

I see myself as a humanitarian and believe we should help all people as much as we can.

The images of the anti-immigration protestors, who were described as fascists and declared to be full of hate were predominantly from working-class unionist and loyalist areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The riots in Sandy Row demonstrated how dangerous, devastating and tragic the lack of effective and peaceful political leadership is for these communities and these people.

Statistics and research show that working-class Protestant boys are currently the group being failed the most by our education system and are often the product of the controlled school sector.

I am a product of the controlled school sector, and I do not believe I was given a good education at a compulsory school age.

I had good teachers, but my interests are politics, psychology and sociology, non-traditional subjects, none of which I could study at my high school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where you are educated will be one of the most significant indicators of life quality, economic success, health, and freedom.

I achieved a PhD in politics in my 40s because I am obsessed with education and have done more courses than anyone I know.

The controlled school sector did not nurture nor accommodate that love for education. I believe they failed me, and they failed many I went to school with and are continuing to fail many others who still use these schools.

The controlled school sector is underfunded and under-resourced and always has been; and until that is addressed and changed, we will continue to see civil unrest and scenes like we have witnessed recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These events seem to erupt with the slightest provocation or excuse and it is in the same areas.

The riots and protests demonstrate unrest, fear, and anger; they are violent and non-violent manifestations of people expressing their sentiments and upset.

The images of the protestors coming out against immigration are not something I think should be mocked or ignored.

I do not believe immigration is the main problem here - it has brought the more pressing and complex issues to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we want everyone to embrace immigration, we need to listen to people and their experiences and have some honest conversations about education and poverty.

All voices must be heard.