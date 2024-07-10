There is a sense of change since Labour came to power since last week's election. Sir Keir Starmer is determined to grow our economy and calm and unite our society, writes John Gemmell

The Starmer public image is clearly going to be tightly managed.

Such Blair-like message control can irritate, but it's how he managed to rid us of both Jeremy Corbyn and the Conservatives.

As the Conservative narrative, or lack of it, is despatched in Great Britain, now is the time for nationalist narratives to take a rest in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Letter to the editor

The SNP is not what is was - another Starmer success - but we continue to excite nationalism in NI. We almost seem to accept its agenda by talking about a border poll. The new secretary of state is not going to call a border poll.

Many unionists argue that the Union will be strengthened if NI succeeds, hence the commitment to Stormont. Yes, but this is only half the story. It's often forgotten that GB must succeed as well, or the whole edifice eventually collapses.

The good news is that national renewal is the new Labour government's mission, and they mean business.

The future of NI is in the hands of its young people, who have witnessed, for years, ridiculous drama, disgrace and decline in GB, but a positive vibe in the Republic.

Why would these young people, the ones who do not have traditional loyalties to the UK, want to continue to associate themselves with such chaos?

I believe that the chaos stopped last week. Sir Keir Starmer is determined to grow our economy and calm and unite our society. As I write, for example, metro mayors are meeting in Downing Street, talking about devolution, housing and growth.

Substantive action is now being taken across every aspect of government. For example, we can be sure that some minister, somewhere, is currently working on a veterinary and food agreement with the EU. This will help NI immensely.

There is a sense that a great national engine, so long switched off, is being powered-up again.

I know that the News Letter will have the opportunity to report many positive developments in GB over the coming years, and that young people in NI will like what they see as the years pass, and like it even more when they go over, to the GB part of their country, and take a look. It belongs to them.