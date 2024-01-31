Letters to editor

When planning on how to spend their forthcoming pay rises, may I be so bold as to suggest that DUP and UUP MLAs purchase a copy of the recently published ‘The Border Cleansing’ book by Maurice Wylie Media.

This important publication details the brutality and heartbreaking impacts of the IRA’s sectarian campaign of ethnic cleansing against Northern Ireland’s border Protestants.

Can I further suggest that they read said book ahead of enthroning Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill as their first minister, noting that she believes that the IRA had “no alternative” but to murder and maim thousands of innocent citizens and leave tens of thousands bereft and traumatised.

Enjoy your pay rises.