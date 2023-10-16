Letter: Liquidating Hamas while exalting Sinn Fein to the top of government

Letters to editor

Jim Shannon MP is quoted in the News Letter (October 11) as saying Hamas deserved to be “liquidated”.

Perhaps Mr Shannon could explain why Palestinian terrorists are to be liquidated while his party appease and elevate Irish republican terrorists to the heart of government?

Irish republican terrorists who are the blood brothers of the very Hamas terrorists Mr Shannon would have liquidated.

The same depravity and hatred that motivates Hamas to murder Israeli citizens is the same depravity and hatred that motivated the IRA to murder Ulster Protestants.

The only difference is Mr Shannon would have Hamas liquidated while he and his party exalt IRA/SF to the top of government.