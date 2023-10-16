News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Letter: Liquidating Hamas while exalting Sinn Fein to the top of government

A letter from Richard Ferguson:
By Letters
Published 16th Oct 2023, 03:08 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Jim Shannon MP is quoted in the News Letter (October 11) as saying Hamas deserved to be “liquidated”.

Perhaps Mr Shannon could explain why Palestinian terrorists are to be liquidated while his party appease and elevate Irish republican terrorists to the heart of government?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Irish republican terrorists who are the blood brothers of the very Hamas terrorists Mr Shannon would have liquidated.

Most Popular

The same depravity and hatred that motivates Hamas to murder Israeli citizens is the same depravity and hatred that motivated the IRA to murder Ulster Protestants.

The only difference is Mr Shannon would have Hamas liquidated while he and his party exalt IRA/SF to the top of government.

Richard Ferguson, Dollingstown

Related topics:HamasSinn FeinPalestinianIRAUlster