Letter: Lord Empey should challenge the dangerous tropes and toxic narrative around immigration when he next speaks about it
In relation to recent comments by Lord Empey (‘UUP peer Lord Empey raises concerns over 'out of control' immigration after protests in Dublin and Belfast’, May 1, and ‘Reform UK vows to block immigrants from hotels: Concerns raised about same issue in Northern Ireland,’ May 4) regarding immigration – there is an onus on all of us to de-toxify the discussion, which I’m afraid his addition to the debate has done the opposite of.
That is especially disappointing from someone in a position of responsibility.
Migration is a global reality, yet relatively few migrants are coming to the UK and Ireland, as opposed to the rest of the world.
Unfortunately, many of those opposed to immigration are quicker to listen to dangerous tropes which have been used throughout the centuries to attack already vulnerable and marginalised people.
We are seeing a form of radicalisation through disinformation and outright lies.
While people have a right to an opinion when it comes to immigration, it needs to be an informed one.
Lord Empey’s party colleague is the Health Minister, who presides over a health service reliant on “non-European” immigrants, as he terms it.
I appreciate some people are genuinely confused, frightened or even angry about immigration. But that anger is misplaced.
You are being manipulated by far-right groups and social media lies.
The cause of hardship is not someone escaping war but rather the lack of investment in public services or housing by the government.
Political leaders have a role to counter, not amplify, division and disinformation.
Lord Empey instead needs to challenge the toxic narrative around immigration when he next speaks on the issue.
Paula Bradshaw MLA, Alliance, South Belfast