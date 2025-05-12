Letter: Lord Empey should challenge the dangerous tropes and toxic narrative around immigration when he next speaks about it

Thousands of anti-immigration protestors took part in a rally on April 26, 2025 in Dublin. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

That is especially disappointing from someone in a position of responsibility.

Migration is a global reality, yet relatively few migrants are coming to the UK and Ireland, as opposed to the rest of the world.

Letters to editor

Unfortunately, many of those opposed to immigration are quicker to listen to dangerous tropes which have been used throughout the centuries to attack already vulnerable and marginalised people.

We are seeing a form of radicalisation through disinformation and outright lies.

While people have a right to an opinion when it comes to immigration, it needs to be an informed one.

Lord Empey’s party colleague is the Health Minister, who presides over a health service reliant on “non-European” immigrants, as he terms it.

I appreciate some people are genuinely confused, frightened or even angry about immigration. But that anger is misplaced.

You are being manipulated by far-right groups and social media lies.

The cause of hardship is not someone escaping war but rather the lack of investment in public services or housing by the government.

Political leaders have a role to counter, not amplify, division and disinformation.

Lord Empey instead needs to challenge the toxic narrative around immigration when he next speaks on the issue.