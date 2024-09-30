Unionists should make actively supporting and engaging with the ‘Votes at 16’ campaign a priority

Following last Tuesday’s motion in Stormont, unionists should make actively supporting and engaging with the ‘Votes at 16’ campaign a priority, before it’s too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is long past time that we discard the notion that a 16-year-old, who we deem able to enter full-time employment, would somehow be incapable of making an informed decision at the ballot box, particularly when they could be supported by comprehensive and impartial political education.

Even if you have concerns about this change, it is important that unionists are seen to want to contribute to a dialogue with those passionate, young activists who see this as a priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

If we don’t, I worry that the narrative of “siege mentality” unionism will only be strengthened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2024 Westminster election campaign, when I stood as the Ulster Unionist candidate for Belfast West, I represented my party at a husting for youth issues, with lowering the voting age being chief among them.

I was there and able to refute when a Sinn Fein representative made the false claim that unionists don’t seem to support votes at 16, despite it having been my party’s policy since 2012.

However, unfortunately, this idea that unionists won’t even engage in a conversation around lowering the voting age is one that has spread, and it wasn’t helped on that night by the DUP and TUV not being in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not enough for us to make the case for the Union if or when the voting age is lowered to 16. We have to be in the corner of our young people now, championing the causes that are important to them.

If unionism is not seen to at least be actively engaging with the conversation around lowering the voting age, then the current narrative that we are apathetic to the passions of our young people will solidify, and this could be just another occasion when we are seen as on the wrong side of history.