Letter: Many factors suggest that the world in general is moving towards rule by dictatorship

Vladimir Putin is widely regarded as having a dictatorship in Russia. Large parts of the world today are ruled by dictatorships

Radio Ulster’s Sunday Sequence discussion (August 25) seemed to suggest that the Middle East might have been more politically stable today if dictatorships in Iraq, Libya and Syria had been allowed to remain and continue without intervention by self-interested foreign powers.

Whatever might have been in the Middle East, large parts of the world today are ruled by dictatorships, China, Russia, Belarus, Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea, being obvious examples, all in potential or actual conflict with the ‘Democratic West’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other dictatorships throughout the world are tolerated or supported or were created by the Democratic West for their own self-interest.

Letter to the editor

The rise of ‘far right’ sentiment in the Democratic West, the possible election of Donald Trump as president of the US, and the dominance of global capitalist diktat suggests that the world in general is moving towards rule by dictatorship.

Dictatorships are variously communist, capitalist, religious, militarist, nationalist, mafia/criminal etc, whether openly or covertly in governance.

While some form of benevolent socially-focused dictatorship might be acceptable, or even desirable, how can benevolence and social focus be assured?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps we need socially approved, socially accountable, benevolent dictatorship.

Would that be democratic dictatorship or democratic socialism/communism or both?

In human nature, is self-interest or communal-interest the natural motivation for well-being? Determining that should dictate the type of governance we should create. Is either interest better served by democracy or dictatorship? Or do we need some other form of governance?