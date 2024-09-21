Letter: Many people have lost confidence in British law because governments have been unwilling to control immigration

Letters to editor

A letter from John Mulholland:

The accusation of ‘two-tier Keir’, when it comes to policing, furthers my concern that the law and the courts are not independent of political influence.

The setting up of all-night courts and the severe sentencing of protesters that were labelled by Starmer as far-right, after the murder of three little girls, shows me that there is one rule for one group, the majority of which is white British, and another rule for groups like Black Lives Matter (BLM) – violence took over much of their protest.

There were even Labour politicians who took the knee after BLM violent protests! The incident at an airport in Manchester where a policewoman had her nose broken does not seem to have priority in terms of bringing the culprits to justice, yet an anti-illegal immigration protester got three years for punching a policeman.

There is little doubt that Starmer had influence, in the severe sentencing, with his rhetoric. This is the same government that is letting out dangerous criminals to free up prison places.

Was it to fill them up with the British working class who dare protest at the invasion of their country by young, foreign, unvetted men from countries alien to our own?

They cannot even get rid of foreign criminals, because of a foreign court, even those who raped children, one who allegedly denounced his Pakistani citizenship!

We even saw the police withdrawing from a riot situation in Leeds and young Muslims running about with knives and other weapons.

The political elite and many of the well-off who make money from illegal immigration have a lot to answer for when it comes to protecting the British people, especially in areas where these illegal people are housed.

It is sad that many people have lost confidence in British law because of present and past governments' unwillingness to control immigration.

Poorer people are most impacted, and it is regrettable they felt it necessary to take the law into their own hands, even those with unblemished records.