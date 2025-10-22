Letter: Marriage must be strong - culturally and legally - to endure testing times

A letter from David Barbour:
Marriage vows are the promises and commitments a couple makes to each other during a wedding ceremony, which can be traditional legal phrases or personal, heartfelt declarationsplaceholder image
By Letters
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:20 BST

On the subject of marriage vows, my take is that children deserve the highest level of security and love possible, when bringing a human being into the world and the responsibilities required for that person.

It is not a pet animal but is the highest creation of mankind.

I praise most grandparents for the added blessing they bring into a marriage, but that must not allow parents to be off the hook in times of testing.

The marriage bond must be culturally and legally strong enough to endure the rigors of its existence.

David Barbour, Coleraine

