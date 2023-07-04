News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Members of the security forces and their families, who sacrificed so much during the Troubles to protect life and property, need more support

A letter from George Millar:
By Letters
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

The News Letter editor Ben Lowry is a lone voice amongst the unionist family fighting for justice and recognition of the sacrifices made by the many thousands of security force members during the Troubles to protect life and property (Unionists and UK fail to challenge Ireland on legacy, June 10).

Having read “Death in the Fields” by Jonathan Trigg on the murderous campaign carried out by the IRA in east Tyrone, I wonder: how will the victims and their families be remembered by the Northern Ireland Assembly and the UK government?

Reading detailed descriptions of how security force members were executed in front of their wives and children you ask, how can we reconcile our differences to build new and lasting relationships between our people in NI and on the island of Ireland?

The first minister designate Michelle O’Neill tells us there was no alternative to the IRA campaign of violence. No apology will be forthcoming from republicans. We witness apologies coming from the UK government and the PSNI but still no apologies from the republican movement.

Who is going to speak up for the security forces and their families?

Political parties in Northern Ireland choose to dissociate themselves from supporting the security forces who policed our Troubles with their members continuing to endure the scars of conflict 25 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

George Millar, Newtownards

