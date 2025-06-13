Letter: Michelle O'Neill's not quite the first minister for all, after all

Ballymena has seen several nights of disorder following an alleged attack on a girl, with petrol bombs thrown and vehicles set alight

So the self styled First Minister for all Michelle O'Neill won't be going to Ballymena as 'it wouldn't be helpful'.

If that is not an admission that she knows full well she is not seen as first minister for all then I don't know what is.

If there had been three days of disorder in say Strabane or Newry she would be there sharpish. Instead the camera shy Emma Little-Pengelly is going in her stead.

I'm not sure if Emma's visit is helpful either. It remains to be seen how the indigenous people of Ballymena react to her visit, if she actually engages with them.