Letter: Michelle seems set to make way for Mary Lou McDonald at helm of Sinn Fein
A letter from David Barbour:
It seems to me that Michelle O'Neill is being gradually demoted to make way for Mary Lou McDonald.
The acclaimed All Ireland leader of Sinn Fein a party that incorporates the IRA who hasn't gone away, you know (Gerry Adams).
In her interview with Kate Burley Sky News (on Thursday) she exhibited her ability to handle what was asked by Burley who gave her generous time without interruption. Maybe this was a strategy. McDonald, as expected, ensured that Northern Ireland electoral opinion on Brexit was separated from UK total results on it.
If she can isolate us while in a United Kingdom democracy imagine how she would exercise her powers in a united Ireland?
David Barbour, Former Ulster Unionist Party councillor, Coleraine, Co Antrim
