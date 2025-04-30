Letter: Minister has assured me that Northern Ireland will benefit from increased defence spending

Letters to editor

A letter from Lord Rogan:

A UK defence minister has assured me that Northern Ireland will benefit further from increased national defence spending after the Thales factory in Belfast was awarded a £1.6 billion contract to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine.

The deal, announced by the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer last month, is expected to create 200 new jobs.

Speaking in the House of Lords yesterday, I said that defence spending in Northern Ireland has lagged far behind the UK average for many years.

I asked the defence minister Lord Coaker: In the new era of increased national defence spending, what do you believe you can do alongside colleagues from other government departments to boost Northern Ireland’s contribution to the defence sector and, in so doing, potentially create many thousands of much-needed highly skilled jobs?

Responding to me, Lord Coaker said that “the whole of the UK will benefit from the increases in defence spending”.

He said: “Just one example of that is the huge new contract given to Thales in Belfast, which will generate a huge number of jobs."

Lord Coaker said that the deal would not only create employment at Thales, “but small and medium sized businesses will benefit from that”.

The minister added: “Northern Ireland will benefit from that increase in defence spending, as will other parts of the United Kingdom.”