Letter: Minister says he is involved in a united Ireland forum for pastoral reasons, yet it is a very political event

If that is so then why involve himself in what is very obviously a political and in no manner a pastoral forum? Would he want to be involved in a pro United Kingdom political forum/group?

Could anyone envisage any cleric of whatever denomination based in the Republic of Ireland becoming involved in a pro United Kingdom forum purely on a ‘pastoral’ basis?

As the Rev. says the Presbyterian Church is an all island of Ireland Church as is the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland but I’m not aware of any clerics from either of the latter churches being involved in the united Ireland forum.

If the good Reverend is an ordained Presbyterian minister does he have the blessing of the General Synod of the Presbyterian Church?

I don’t think Rev. Hamilton currently is in charge of any congregations but if he was I’d guess his flock could think of better things for him to be involved with rather than giving a fig leaf of cover to the SDLP and Bertie Ahern.