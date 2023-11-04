Letter: Mixed, indeed confused, messages from the DUP on a daily basis

In my opinion the paper has got it spot on – how any unionist could see a return to Stormont with a sea border so very obviously in place as anything other than a defeat is beyond me.

Sir Jeffrey also states that the DUP has a record of saying yes when it’s right to, really? Does he include saying yes to changing the rules so the largest party will nominate first minister thus probably ensuring a SF first minister for some time? Saying yes to implementing the protocol when it was put to Stormont, actually building the infrastructure? Saying yes to Alex Maskey as speaker? Saying yes to an Irish Language Act?