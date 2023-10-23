Letter: Most attendees at pro Palestine protests support peace, not Hamas
A recent report from the BBC absurdly misrepresented the protests around Britain at the weekend eight days ago.
The report mentioned a visit to a Jewish school in London by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, but then added, "The visit followed several demonstrations across Britain during which people voiced their backing for Hamas."
The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, who organise these events, do not support Hamas. In other reports, Reuters for example, the protests were described as "pro-Palestinian".
There's plenty of podcasts covering last weekends demonstrations, including one from ‘Not the Andrew Marr Show’ (nothing to do with Andrew Marr). Not one person interviewed for these podcasts declared any support for Hamas. (Owen Jones has done a great podcast covering this issue.)
Most of the attendees at the protests supported peace. I believe the people of Israel and Palestine should share the land and wealth of the region, yet I'm anxious making this statement in case I'm labelled with some horrendous pejorative term.
Louis Shawcross, Hillsborough, Co. Down