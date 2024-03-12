Letter: Motorcycle union needs to bring its rules into modern era before we lose NW200

Letters to editor

I’m compelled to write to the paper to express my deep unhappiness at the way the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (MCUI) are, I believe, ruining one of the largest sporting events to be held in the North of Ireland, the North West 200.

It started of course last year when they caused the withdrawal of possibly the greatest motorcycle racing team in Britain because they introduced this rule re carbon wheels shortly before the amazing event was to take place.

BMW bikes are homologated with carbon wheels. They are used in the Isle of Man TT races with no problems.

I prayed that the MCUI would rethink for this year, but no.

The fabulous Faye Ho team will not be with us once again.

The North West 200 is a standalone event. We rely on the good will of British Superbike Championship teams to support the race.

Surely the MCUI could bring their rules into the modern era - before we lose this wonderful event and the support of fans and teams alike.