Letter: My abiding last memory of Henry McDonald is of him reporting David Trimble's funeral
A letter from Robert Wilson:
By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
I have just heard about the death of Henry and am so sorry and express deepest sympathy to his family .
I enjoyed his books and looked forward to his writing in the News Letter .
I have an abiding memory of him , after the funeral of David Trimble eagerly carrying on his work of speaking and interacting with people .
Robert Wilson, Coleraine