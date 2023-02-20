News you can trust since 1737
Letter: My abiding last memory of Henry McDonald is of him reporting David Trimble's funeral

A letter from Robert Wilson:

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The News Letter political editor Henry McDonald carrying out an interview at the paper's offices in Belfast last March. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
I have just heard about the death of Henry and am so sorry and express deepest sympathy to his family .

I enjoyed his books and looked forward to his writing in the News Letter .

I have an abiding memory of him , after the funeral of David Trimble eagerly carrying on his work of speaking and interacting with people .

Robert Wilson, Coleraine

